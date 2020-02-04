Suns' Jared Harper: Gets first NBA bucket
Harper finished with two points (1-2 FG) and no other statistics in four minutes off the bench during Monday's 119-97 loss to the Nets.
After being transferred from the G League's Northern Arizona Suns earlier this month, Harper has seen the court in Phoenix's last two games, with both his appearances coming in garbage time. He came through Monday with his first NBA points, but the rookie probably won't see his opportunities with Phoenix expand much from here. Harper is merely providing extra depth in the backcourt while Tyler Johnson (knee) and Ty Jerome (calf) battle what are believed to be short-term injuries.
