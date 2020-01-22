Harper finished with 24 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes of G League action during Tuesday's 125-114 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Harper continued his run of scoring 20 points or higher in a game, pushing the streak to seven. As one of Northern Arizona's few reliable scoring options, Harper finds himself finishing as the top scorer on almost a nightly basis.