Suns' Jared Harper: Hits five threes
Harper tallied 22 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 28 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.
Harper's recent string of strong performances has led the G League Suns to three straight wins. During the win streak, the 22-year-old has gone 11-for-23 from downtown to go along with 15 assists. Scoring remains Harper's strongest avenue for producing fantasy value, as he's averaging 20.4 points on 41.4 percent shooting this season.
