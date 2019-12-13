Harper posted 22 points (6-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5FT), eight assists and a steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-114 G League loss to the Legends.

Harper launched a season-high 20 shots, but his efficiency left a little to be desired coming off of a 1-for-10 shooting performance his last time out. Every shooter goes on his streaks, and fantasy owners need to ride it out in this valley so they can eventually enjoy the peaks.