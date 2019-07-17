Suns' Jared Harper: Inks two-way with Suns
Harper has agreed to a two-way contract with the Suns, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Harper, a part of Auburn's Final Four team, didn't hear his name called during the 2019 draft. But the Suns brought him onto their summer league team, and he averaged 10.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 21.8 minutes. That was enough for Phoenix to ink him to a deal. As is the nature of two-way contracts, Harper will spend the vast majority of the 2019-20 campaign in the G League.
