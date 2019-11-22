Harper scored 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Thursday's G League win over Santa Cruz.

Harper paced the team in scoring, though his efficiency from three left a little to be desired. While he earned a start tonight, three other Suns guards played more minutes off the bench. This is not an uncommon occurrence, as the G League Suns tend to mix it up when it comes to playing time and starting lineups.