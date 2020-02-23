Suns' Jared Harper: Not ready to play
Harper (wrist) wasn't active Saturday for the G League Northern Arizona Suns in their 109-95 loss to the Windy City Bulls.
Harper hasn't appeared in the G League or for Phoenix since Feb. 7 due to a sprained right wrist. The rookie is without a clear timeline to return to action.
