Suns' Jared Harper: Puts up 34 points
Harper registered 34 points, eight assists and five rebounds in Saturday's G League loss to Agua Caliente.
Harper struggled with his ball control, as he turned it over seven times and finished with a minus-10 rating. However, he paced the squad in points and assists by wide margins.
