Suns' Jared Harper: Puts up double-double in return
Harper (wrist) finished with 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and three steals Wednesday in the G League Northern Arizona Suns' 138-131 loss to the Iowa Wolves.
Harper didn't miss a beat in his return to action after he had been sidelined since Feb. 7 with a sprained wrist. The two-way rookie point guard could see some late-season opportunities in Phoenix if the parent club should fall out of playoff contention, but expect him to play heavy minutes in the G League for the foreseeable future.
