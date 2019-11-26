Suns' Jared Harper: Registers 23 points
Harper scored 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding five assists and one rebound across 31 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 121-102 loss to Lakeland.
Harper's main role for Northern Arizona is to score, as he doesn't contribute much outside of points on the stat sheet. Through four games this season, Harper is averaging 26.0 points on 48.5 percent shooting to go along with 4.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals.
