Harper tallied 25 points (6-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 28 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 117-113 loss to Agua Caliente.

After breaking his streak of seven consecutive games of scoring 20 points or greater Thursday, Harper picked it up again Saturday by dropping 25 points on the G League Clippers. He also tied his season high in steals with three. The 22-year-old continues to launch shots at a high-rate, averaging 15.8 field-goal attempts per game on the season.