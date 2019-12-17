Play

Harper collected 21 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with three assists and one rebound across 29 minutes during Sunday's 110-100 G League loss to Santa Clara.

Despite his recent shooting woes, Harper has continued to let it fly. Over his past four games, the 22-year-old is 16-for-61 from the field and 6-for-33 from beyond the arc. He appears hell-bent on shooting his way out of this slump, though it may be costing his team in the win column, as Northern Arizona has now lost 10 straight games.

More News
Our Latest Stories