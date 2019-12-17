Harper collected 21 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with three assists and one rebound across 29 minutes during Sunday's 110-100 G League loss to Santa Clara.

Despite his recent shooting woes, Harper has continued to let it fly. Over his past four games, the 22-year-old is 16-for-61 from the field and 6-for-33 from beyond the arc. He appears hell-bent on shooting his way out of this slump, though it may be costing his team in the win column, as Northern Arizona has now lost 10 straight games.