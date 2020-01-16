Harper posted 23 points (6-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 124-116 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Harper's efficiency from the field was down Monday after a string of strong shooting performances over the last week. He registered one of his better games as a distributor, though, dropping seven dimes on the night. The 22-year-old continues to shoot at a high rate and will look to improve his efficiency during his next game Friday against the Skyforce.