Suns' Jared Harper: Tallies 14 points
Harper registered 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 27 minutes during Tuesday's G League loss to Iowa.
Harper scored an inefficient 14 points, as his minus-27 rating finished as the worst on the team Tuesday. The 22-year-old added five assists and four rebounds to help the stat line, but the team needed more production from one of its leading scorers. Averaging 23.6 points on 46.9 percent shooting, Harper will look to bounce back Friday against Sioux Falls.
