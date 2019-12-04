Harper scored 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added seven assists, four rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes during Saturday's G League loss to Sioux Falls.

While Harper contributed in a number of areas, he gave away too many possessions with his five turnovers on the night and finished with a minus-24 net rating. Despite the knock on the final stat line, he made five of his 11 attempts from the field and two of six from three. He'll remain a primary contributor for the Suns going forward and will look to take better care of the ball Tuesday against Memphis.