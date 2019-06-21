Suns' Jared Harper: To play summer league with Suns
Harper will play on the Suns' summer league team, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
Harper is coming off his best season at Auburn where he averaged career-highs in both points (15.3) and assists (5.8) per game. The point guard showed he is just as capable a floor leader as he is a scorer and will look to parlay his time in summer league with Phoenix into an invite to training camp.
