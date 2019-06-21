Harper will play on the Suns' summer league team, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Harper is coming off his best season at Auburn where he averaged career-highs in both points (15.3) and assists (5.8) per game. The point guard showed he is just as capable a floor leader as he is a scorer and will look to parlay his time in summer league with Phoenix into an invite to training camp.

