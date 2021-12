McGee posted 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Monday's 111-95 loss to the Clippers.

McGee wasn't as dominant as in his 25-point, 15-rebound against Boston on Friday, but he once again showed the ability to step up in the absence of Deandre Ayton (illness). McGee is averaging 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks when starting in place of Ayton on the campaign, making him a strong streamer when he is moved into the starting five.