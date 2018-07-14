Suns' Javonte Green: Leads team with 20 points

Green totaled 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 90-55 summer league victory over the Spurs.

Green provided nice energy off the bench, leading the way with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go with across the board production. This was his best outing of the summer league and may have propelled him into training camp consideration. Nonetheless, he remains a long shot to make the team at this stage.