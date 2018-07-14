Suns' Javonte Green: Leads team with 20 points
Green totaled 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 90-55 summer league victory over the Spurs.
Green provided nice energy off the bench, leading the way with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go with across the board production. This was his best outing of the summer league and may have propelled him into training camp consideration. Nonetheless, he remains a long shot to make the team at this stage.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...