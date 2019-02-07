Suns' Jawun Evans: Logs 11 minutes in Wednesday's loss
Evans totaled two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds, and one assist in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.
Evans made just his sixth appearance of the season, earning double-digit minutes for the first time since Dec. 15. Even in a blowout loss in which Devin Booker (hamstring), T.J. Warren (ankle), De'Anthony Melton (ankle), and Tyler Johnson (not injury related) were all out, Evans barely cracked the rotation and remains too far down the depth chart to trust for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...