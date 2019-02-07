Evans totaled two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds, and one assist in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.

Evans made just his sixth appearance of the season, earning double-digit minutes for the first time since Dec. 15. Even in a blowout loss in which Devin Booker (hamstring), T.J. Warren (ankle), De'Anthony Melton (ankle), and Tyler Johnson (not injury related) were all out, Evans barely cracked the rotation and remains too far down the depth chart to trust for fantasy purposes.