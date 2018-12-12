Suns' Jawun Evans: May play Tuesday
Evans is "expected to get some run" Tuesday against the Spurs, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
With Phoenix sinking deep in the Western Conference standings and Devin Booker (hamstring) being out, it seems coach Igor Kokoskov will be trying to inject life into the team. If Evans appears in Tuesday's game, it will be the first minutes of his NBA career.
