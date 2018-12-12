Evans recorded four points (2-7 FG), three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 111-86 loss to the Spurs.

Evans saw the fifth-most minutes on the team in his season debut. With Devin Booker (hamstring) out, Evans stepped into the primary backup point guard role behind De'Anthony Melton. It's unclear when Booker will be able to return to the lineup, but until then Evans could be called upon to play decent minutes.