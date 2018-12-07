Evans signed a two-way contract with the Suns on Friday.

Evans was waived by the Clippers in mid-October before signing with the Northern Arizona Suns of the G League. He's played 14 G League games this season and is leading the team with 18.5 points per game, and now, with the Suns dealing with a lack of quality point guards on the roster, Evans should get an opportunity almost immediately to prove his worth in the Phoenix backcourt.