Suns' Jawun Evans: Signs with Phoenix
Evans signed a two-way contract with the Suns on Friday.
Evans was waived by the Clippers in mid-October before signing with the Northern Arizona Suns of the G League. He's played 14 G League games this season and is leading the team with 18.5 points per game, and now, with the Suns dealing with a lack of quality point guards on the roster, Evans should get an opportunity almost immediately to prove his worth in the Phoenix backcourt.
