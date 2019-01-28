Evans (coach's decision) failed to leave the bench Sunday in the Suns' 116-102 loss to the Lakers.

Though the Lakers won comfortably, it apparently wasn't a big enough of a blowout for Phoenix coach Igor Kokoskov to empty his bench, as the Suns only used 10 players. Evans hasn't seen any action for the NBA team since Dec. 17, but he may stick with the parent club for the next couple of weeks as an insurance option in the backcourt while De'Anthony Melton (ankle) is sidelined.