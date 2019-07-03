Suns' Jevon Carter: Dealt to Phoenix
Carter was traded to the Suns on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Carter will head west with Kyle Korver as part of a package that brings Josh Jackson and De'Anthony Melton to Memphis. The former West Virginia standout is known for his defensive ability, but he's unlikely to hold down a significant role for the Suns, who signed Ricky Rubio and drafted Ty Jerome in the first round.
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Participating in summer league•
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Huge performance in finale•
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Assigned to G League•
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Plays 10 minutes in Saturday's loss•
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Recalled from G League•
Grizzlies' Jevon Carter: Assigned to Hustle•
