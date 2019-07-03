Carter was traded to the Suns on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Carter will head west with Kyle Korver as part of a package that brings Josh Jackson and De'Anthony Melton to Memphis. The former West Virginia standout is known for his defensive ability, but he's unlikely to hold down a significant role for the Suns, who signed Ricky Rubio and drafted Ty Jerome in the first round.

