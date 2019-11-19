Suns' Jevon Carter: Draws spot start
Carter is starting at point guard Monday against Boston.
Carter is set to start his second game of the season after Ricky Rubio (back) was scratched from the starting lineup minutes before tip. Carter scored eight points and added six assists along with three rebounds and three steals in his other start Oct. 26 against the Clippers.
