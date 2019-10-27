Carter will be in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Carter will step into the starting five while Ricky Rubio is sidelined with a bruised left knee. The 2018 second-round pick played 18 minutes in each of the first two games of the season, but he should see increased opportunities in Saturday's contest.

