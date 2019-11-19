Suns' Jevon Carter: Falters in spot start
Carter started at point guard and produced three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes Monday in the Suns' 99-85 loss to the Celtics.
Carter moved up to the top unit after Ricky Rubio (back) was a surprise scratch ahead of tipoff, but the appointment to the starting lineup and the added minutes that came with it didn't do much for the second-year player's production. While the defensive stats were nice, Carter's lowly 5.6 percent usage rate essentially killed any chance of him paying dividends for those that used him in DFS. Carter could be looking at another start Tuesday against the Kings with Rubio uncertain to be available, but Carter will likely fall out of the rotation or play only a limited role off the bench once the Spaniard is healthy again.
