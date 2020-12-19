Carter notched 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and four steals in Friday's preseason loss to the Lakers.

Chris Paul sat this one out for Phoenix due to right-ankle soreness, giving Carter the opportunity to shine as a starter. The guard came into the game shooting only 28.6% from the field for the preseason, so there figures to be plenty of ups-and-downs in his third NBA season. His primary value lies in his ability to knock down three-pointers, but he could be in line for a reduced role with Paul now running the point.