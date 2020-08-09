Carter delivered 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's win over the Heat.

Carter came out of nowhere to post his seventh double-digit scoring performance of the season, and he surpassed the 20-point plateau for the second time in his career -- and first during the current campaign. Carter is not likely to produce at this rate on a nightly basis, but this performance might increase his playing time in the near future.