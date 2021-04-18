Carter finished Saturday's loss to San Antonio with 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and one steal across 25 minutes.

Suffice to say, few predicted that Carter would be Phoenix's leading scorer in the battle between Western Conference teams. His opportunity came partly as the result of offensive struggles by Chris Paul (six points) and Devin Booker (15 points) and largely due to the blowout nature of the contest. Carter has notched double-digit scoring only four times all season, with three of those instances coming in his past five games. His arrow seems to be pointing up, though Carter's lack of peripheral stats and inconsistent playing time still make him a non-factor in fantasy leagues.