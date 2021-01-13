Carter notched six points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), an assist and a season-high two blocks across 17 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss at Washington.

Carter was coming off a 10-point performance the last time out but wasn't able to repeat such feat, as he made just three of his eight field-goal attempts. He's slowly carving a role as a bench piece for the Suns but, ultimately, he's not playing or producing enough to be a reliable fantasy option across most formats. Phoenix's game against the Hawks on Wednesday has been postponed, so Carter's next chance to take the court will come Friday against the Hawks.

