Suns' Jevon Carter: Logs 10 minutes Monday
Carter scored six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) in 10 minutes during Monday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.
Carter saw the lowest minute total among the nine Suns who saw the floor in this one. With that being said, Elie Okobo and Tyler Johnson were healthy scratches, so at least Carter maintained a modest reserve role. Rookie guard Ty Jerome (ankle) made his debut and could compete with Carter for minutes going forward, but as seen in this one Jerome is also capable of sliding over to shooting guard.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...