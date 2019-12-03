Carter scored six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) in 10 minutes during Monday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.

Carter saw the lowest minute total among the nine Suns who saw the floor in this one. With that being said, Elie Okobo and Tyler Johnson were healthy scratches, so at least Carter maintained a modest reserve role. Rookie guard Ty Jerome (ankle) made his debut and could compete with Carter for minutes going forward, but as seen in this one Jerome is also capable of sliding over to shooting guard.