Carter will start Sunday's finale against the Spurs.

The Suns are resting Chris Paul and Devin Booker, so Cameron Payne and Carter are starting in the finale. In the seven games this season that Carter has seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals. Sunday is his first start of the season.