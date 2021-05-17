Carter scored 19 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 43 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs.

Carter drew his first start in the season finale with Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He recorded a career-high 43 minutes, which led to his first career double-double and just one assist short of a triple-double. Carter averaged only 11.4 minutes in 59 games prior to Sunday's contest, and he should fill a similar role as the Suns progress into the playoffs.