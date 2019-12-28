Suns' Jevon Carter: Scoreless in 19 minutes
Carter failed to score (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and provided three assists, three rebound and two steals in 19 minutes during Friday's loss to Golden State.
The second-year guard continues to struggle with an inconsistent shot as he's hit just nine-of-31 shots over his past eight appearances. Carter's inconsistency partially stems from his sporadic playing time as he's been a DNP-CD in five of his past 13 games and saw just one minute of run in one of those appearances. At this point, the 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists Carter's bringing on a nightly basis isn't enough to warrant a roster spot outside of the deepest of formats.
