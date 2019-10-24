Suns' Jevon Carter: Scores 11 in opener
Carter contributed 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three assists, a rebound and a block in 18 minutes off the bench Wednesday against the Kings.
Carter had an excellent season debut, seeing 18 minutes in Wednesday's 124-95 thumping of the Kings. The second-year guard appeared much more confident on the offensive end than he had his rookie year. While Carter's unlikely to see a large enough role to gain fantasy relevance this year, he'll have a great opportunity to establish himself as an important role player for the Suns moving forward.
