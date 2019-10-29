Suns' Jevon Carter: Scores 15 off the bench
Carter delivered 15 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in Monday's 96-95 home loss to the Jazz.
With the return of Ricky Rubio (knee), Carter returned to his usual bench support role, yet still saw roughly the same floor time as Rubio. Through four games, Carter's 15 points were a season-high. In 39 games last season, Carter only posted 15 or more points twice, so maybe we shouldn't expect this one-game trend to continue.
