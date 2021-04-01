Carter is averaging 2.6 points, 0.7 steals, 0.4 rebounds and 0.2 steals in 6.9 minutes while shooting 47.4 percent from the field in his last nine games.

Carter's been listed as a healthy DNP in seven of his team's last 16 games, receiving double-digit minutes in only three of the nine games he's played in. The guard has shot well given the inconsistent playing time, making one of his roughly two shots per game over the nine-game stretch. While the 25-year-old has had an off-year compared to last season's stats and minutes given, he is still receiving court time even with the Suns' abundance of depth.