Carter collected eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three steals, two assists and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Carter put together a solid stat line against his former team, swiping three steals for the third time through 31 appearances this season. Still, his per-game averages have dipped slightly compared to his rookie campaign, and Carter is best reserved for use in the very deepest formats.