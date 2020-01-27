Suns' Jevon Carter: Solid line in 19 minutes
Carter collected eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three steals, two assists and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 loss to the Grizzlies.
Carter put together a solid stat line against his former team, swiping three steals for the third time through 31 appearances this season. Still, his per-game averages have dipped slightly compared to his rookie campaign, and Carter is best reserved for use in the very deepest formats.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.