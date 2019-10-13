Suns' Jevon Carter: Starting Saturday
Carter, with Ricky Rubio (rest) out, will draw the start at point guard Saturday against the Blazers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Carter will get some developmental minutes Saturday. In his two previous preseason appearances, Carter is averaging 22.6 fantasy points across 22.4 minutes.
