Carter signed a three-year, $11.5 million deal with the Suns on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 25-year-old was a restricted free agent but opted to continue his career with the Suns. Carter worked as a reserve guard during the 2019-20 season and averaged 4.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.3 minutes across 58 games.