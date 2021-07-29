Carter was traded to the Nets on Thursday, along with the 29th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, in exchange for Landry Shamet, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The two teams swap reserve guards, but the deal also lands the Nets an extra late-first-round pick, giving them five total selections in Thursday night's draft. Carter, a former star at West Virginia, saw his role fluctuate throughout most of last season, but he was essentially dropped from the rotation once the postseason began. Across 60 regular season contests, Carter averaged 4.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals in 12.0 minutes. He scored in double figures five times, headlined by a 19-point, 10-rebound, nine-assist, three-steal eruption in 43 minutes against the Spurs in the regular season finale.