Suns' Jevon Carter: Well-rounded line in loss
Carter collected 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-108 loss to the Bucks.
Carter matched his career high in steals and season high in scoring while turning in a very well-rounded stat line. With Ricky Rubio (ankle) and Ty Jerome (lower leg) sidelined, Carter ended up earning the most playing time at the point guard position, and that could end up being the case again in Tuesday's matchup versus the Nets if Rubio still can't give it a go.
