Fredette will be available to make his Suns debut Saturday against the Kings, Kevin Zimmerman of 98.7 Arizona Sports reports.

According to Zimmerman, coach Igor Kokoskov is "apprehensive about pushing [Fredette] to play too much too soon." Either way, we should see Fredette make his first NBA appearance since the 2015-16 campaign. The 30-year-old will look to make the most of his new opportunity with the hopes of staying in the NBA next season and beyond.