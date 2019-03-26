Suns' Jimmer Fredette: Scores six points in loss
Fredette finished with six points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 14 minutes in the Suns' loss to the Jazz on Monday.
Fredette saw his minutes grow from four in Saturday's debut to 14 in Monday's loss, as he played just his second game in three seasons. The former BYU star received a standing ovation from Utah fans when he checked into the game, but all the love from the crowd couldn't help him muster more than six points on a terrible shooting night. It's unlikely he gets too much playing time down the stretch, but if Fredette can manage 15-20 minutes per contest, he could be a dirt cheap daily play with some three-point upside.
