Suns' Jimmer Fredette: Signing with Phoenix
Fredette agreed to a two-year deal with the Suns on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The deal is guaranteed for the rest of this season, and then Fredette will have a team option for next season. Fredette is still awaiting clearance from China, where he has been for the last three seasons, so it's unclear exactly how soon he will be able to join the Suns. Fredette was last in the NBA back in 2015-16, when he appeared in six games for the Pelicans and Knicks but averaged just 1.5 points per game.
More News
-
Jimmer Fredette: Signs extension in China•
-
Jimmer Fredette: Signs with Chinese club•
-
Knicks' Jimmer Fredette: Will not be re-signed by the Knicks•
-
Knicks' Jimmer Fredette: Expected to see minor role•
-
Knicks' Jimmer Fredette: Signs 10-day deal with Knicks•
-
Jimmer Fredette: Expected to sign with Knicks•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.