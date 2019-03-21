Suns' Jimmer Fredette: Signing with Suns

Fredette agreed to a two-year deal with the Suns on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The deal is guaranteed for the rest of this season, and then Fredette will have a team option for next season. Fredette is still awaiting clearance from China, where he has been for the last three seasons, so it's unclear exactly how soon he will be able to join the Suns. Fredette was last in the NBA back in 2015-16, when he appeared in six games for the Pelicans and Knicks but averaged just 1.5 points per game.