Suns' Jimmer Fredette: Supplies 10 points off second unit

Fredette delivered 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes in the Suns' 118-97 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Fredette's minutes have evenly alternated between single and double digits in the four games he's spent with the Jazz thus far. The 30-year-old guard's scoring total Wednesday was his highest over that span, as were his minutes. However, given that Fredette hadn't seen more than 14 minutes in the three games prior, it's possible his allotment of playing time Wednesday proves to be an outlier.