Suns' Jimmer Fredette: Supplies 10 points off second unit
Fredette delivered 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes in the Suns' 118-97 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.
Fredette's minutes have evenly alternated between single and double digits in the four games he's spent with the Jazz thus far. The 30-year-old guard's scoring total Wednesday was his highest over that span, as were his minutes. However, given that Fredette hadn't seen more than 14 minutes in the three games prior, it's possible his allotment of playing time Wednesday proves to be an outlier.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.