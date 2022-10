Landale registered nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 win over the Clippers.

Landale did a lot with his 17 minutes of playing time in the lopsided win. He stands to see a bit more time in Phoenix after a limited role in San Antonio as a rookie, but the Saint Mary's product will only be fantasy-relevant if Deandre Ayton is absent or injured.