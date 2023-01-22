Landale finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 17 minutes in Saturday's 112-107 win over the Pacers.

While Deandre Ayton (illness) was sidelined Saturday, Bismack Biyombo (12 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks in 30 minutes) received the promotion to the starting five and dominated the playing time at center, though Landale was still able to turn in a productive line of his own. In Ayton's past absences this season, the Suns haven't consistently favored Biyombo over Landale, so it's possible the latter center sees a larger share of the playing time Sunday against the Grizzlies while Ayton sits out for the second game in a row.